Ironman: The Life of Frederick Douglass coming to The Arts Place of Stokes

The Arts Place of Stokes will host Darryl Van Leer’s one man theatrical performance titled Ironman: The Life of Frederick Douglass on Saturday, February 24 beginning at 7 p.m. Dessert will begin at 6 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Farms and Homes.

In this powerful, one-hour, two-act play based on The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, Darryl Van Leer brings to stage a young scrapping Douglass, who gives an account of the most gut-wrenching events of his life. The audience relives moments with Douglass and his nurturing mother and grandmother, his life with the notorious slave master Edward Covey, as well as his thrilling and suspenseful train ride to freedom.

Actor Darryl Van Leer is no stranger to Stokes County, as he has previously toured Ruby Cat Lawson’s Roadhouse Lounge, a musical tribute to rhythm and blues legends Ray Charles, Little Richard, Sam Cooke and others, and Mandela: Let Freedom Reign.

“I am honored to be returning to North Carolina to perform once again for the Stokes County Arts Council” said Van Leer. “The people there inspire me to take my performances to the highest level possible, and their hospitality is second to none. I love Stokes County,” he said.

The Arts Place of Stokes is located at 502 North Main Street in Danbury. Admission is $10 for Stokes Arts members, $12 general admission, and $5 for students. Contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159 for ticket reservations or more information.