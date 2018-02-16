Scholarship opportunity

Are you pursuing an Associate or Bachelor’s degree in business or business- related field of study?

The Herter-O’Neal Scholarship is awarded each year to honor the work and dedication of Edith Herter and Frances O’Neal, founding members of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA). NCCEAPA membership is comprised of North Carolina Cooperative Extension administrative professionals in its 100 counties, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, NC A&T State University, and NC State University.

Guidelines:

This $750 scholarship is targeted toward current and enrolling college students pursuing an Associate or Bachelor’s degree in business or a business-related field.

Applicants must be a legal resident of North Carolina.

Current NCCE employees of state or county government are not eligible.

All eligible applicants will be considered.

Privacy of all applicants will be protected.

Funds are paid directly to the college rather than to the individual and can be withdrawn to cover tuition and/or books.

How to Apply

Pick up an application packet from the Financial Aid Office at your school OR contact the Stokes County Extension Center at (336) 593-8179 or amy_mckenzie@ncsu.edu. Applications are due March 16, 2018.