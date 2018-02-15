Pre-Kindergarten registration date set for March 6

Stokes Partnership for Children announces registration and screenings for the Stokes County NC Pre-K Program will be held on March 6, 2018 for children turning four-years-old on or before August 31, 2018. The NC Pre-K Program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-olds. Actual classroom sites currently include Danbury Head Start, London Head Start, Mt. Olive Head Start, Mudpies King, First Baptist Church New Life Center (Walnut Cove), King Elementary, Pinnacle Elementary, and Walnut Cove Elementary. Registration and screenings will take place at First Christian Church of King (located at 625 Meadowbrook Drive) and Willow Oak Baptist Church in Walnut Cove (located at 4837 NC Hwy 89 East) for all children, regardless of their Stokes County school district or pre-k classroom location preference. Families choose the screening site that is convenient for them. Please arrive at either site within the allotted times according to the child’s last name:

(A-D) 8:30 – 10 am (E-K) 10-11:30am (L-P) 1:30 – 3 pm (Q-Z) 3 – 4:30pm

Bring your child to be screened and a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate; proof of household income (statement of any child support and three check stubs or W-2 tax form or 1040 tax form or statement of earnings from your employer); proof of Stokes County residency (driver’s license or copy of utility bill, etc.) If possible, please do not bring older or younger children with you so that you can focus on providing information for the child to be screened for pre-k. Children not attending March 6 may still apply for NC Pre-K.

For more information, contact Shannon Cox at Stokes Partnership for Children (336-985-2676) or Tina Dalton at Stokes County Schools (336-414-9829) or visit www.stokespfc.com.