School board votes to adopt academic fee at SECHS

The Stokes Board of Education voted unanimously to require all current and incoming students pay a yearly $50 academic fee at Stokes Early College High School beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

In the NC Biennium Budget for 2017-19, all Cooperative Innovative High Schools and Early Colleges received a funding cut. Stokes Early College is projected to receive $200,000 rather than the $314,646 allotted in previous school years. The cut amounts to a 37 percent funding decrease for the school.

If enrollment remains around 180 students, the $50 fee is projected to generate between $5,000 to $9,000, depending on free and reduced lunch numbers and subsequent fee waivers.

Principal Misti Holloway said the fee is necessary to help purchase textbooks and cover tuition costs for college courses. She’s hopeful parents and students will understand the school strives to provide college courses at no costs to their students.

“There will be a waiver process for students who receive free and/or reduced lunch, and we will have payment plans available if needed,” Holloway added.

