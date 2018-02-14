On Sunday, February 11, Scouting Volunteers Van Boles, Sharon Boles, and Mark Dearmin, were recognized with the United Methodist Church’s Cross and Flame Award during the Scout Sunday Service at Pinnacle United Methodist Church. The awards were presented by Troop Committee Chairman Travis Wright and Pastor Janet Dixon.

The Cross and Flame program gives recognition to adult leaders who have given exceptional service in the use and promotion of programs for young people.

The recipient must have an outstanding record of service to children and youth; nominees must be recommended to the local church by the local church scouting coordinator. The application must be approved by the pastor of the local church and presented to the church administrative council for approval.

Van and Sharon Boles, who are husband and wife, have each volunteered for more than 25 years on the Troop and Pack 400 Committee at Pinnacle United Methodist Church. Dearmin served for many years as an Assistant Scoutmaster before beginning service in the Troop Committee and as a merit badge counselor. Van and Mark are also both Eagle Scouts.

“We are proud to recognize Van, Sharon, and Mark for all they do for our community, for our church, and for Scouting”, said Wright. “Without their leadership and dedication, our Scouting program would not be what it is today.”