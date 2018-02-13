The Rotary Club of King honors Madeline Newsome

The Rotary Club of King honored Madeline Newsome by presenting her with the club’s “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award on February 9.

Newsome, the daughter of Bradford and Vickie Newsome, was chosen by the Scholarship Committee of West Stokes High School to be the first-quarter recipient of this award which is based on academic excellence, good citizenship, and service to others. The award is not only an honor; it is an opportunity to win a $4,000 scholarship to the college or university of her choice, as well.

At the end of the 2017-18 academic year, Newsome and three additional recipients of the award will apply and interview for the King Rotary Club Scholarship. One student will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship, renewable for three years; and the other three will each receive a one-time award of $350.

Newsome is a member of the West Stokes Beta Club, Interact Club, and the National Honor Society. She served as Junior Marshall during the 2017 graduation ceremony and has been a member of the girls’ volleyball team for four years. She works on her family’s farm and serves the community through various volunteer efforts including babysitting through Capella Church of Christ; participating in the Interact Club’s annual prom for special needs citizens of Stokes County; and collecting money for Purple Pinkie, an international effort to raise money to help eradicate polio.

The Rotary Club of King administers its scholarship program at both West Stokes High School and Stokes Early College High School. Funding for the program comes from the community’s support of the club’s annual fundraiser and donations from club members.

The club adheres to the guiding principle of Rotary International, “Service above Self,” and strives to serve the community through its programs in education and literary, peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention, economic and community development, clean water and sanitation, and maternal and child health. It meets each Thursday at 7 a.m. at P.B. Clark’s Family Restaurant in King. Guests are invited to attend club meetings with a formal invitation or prior notice.