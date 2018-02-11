Posted on by

Wanted in Stokes


Sheppard


Tatum


Thomas


Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

David Delano Sheppard, 28-years-old, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-9-inches. Civil order for arrest for child support. Last known address is in Belews Creek and Greensboro.

Devon Lamont Tatum, 34-years-old, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-8-inches. Order for arrest on child support. Last known address is in Winston-Salem.

Joshua Daniel Thomas, 40-years-old, brown/grey hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-11-inches. Civil order for arrest and commitment. Last known addresses are in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.

Sheppard
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_David-Delano-Sheppard-1.jpgSheppard

Tatum
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Devon-Lamont-Tatum-1.jpgTatum

Thomas
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Joshua-D-Thomas-111-1.jpgThomas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:21 pm |    

King PD makes drug arrest early Saturday morning

King PD makes drug arrest early Saturday morning
11:07 am
Updated: 12:50 am. |    

King man charged with trafficking opium

King man charged with trafficking opium
3:00 am |    

Arrests in Stokes

Arrests in Stokes
comments powered by Disqus