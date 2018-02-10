Christy Jerrett to be featured in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Christy Jerrett to the Apple Gallery at 500 N. Main Street in Danbury. This exhibit, featuring works in oils, acrylics and watercolor is on display during the month of February.

Throughout her life, Christy Jerrett has admired artwork. After being inspired by others ability to paint, she began painting in 2008. While working as a Stokes County Schools counselor she spent time in the summers taking courses at Salem College, Forsyth Tech and Sawtooth Center for Visual Art. Painting soon became a passion for Jerrett. She retired from the school system in 2013 which allowed her more time to devote to art.

Jerrett is a member of The Muddy River Art Association, The Carolina Painter’s Guild, Art For Art’s Sake, and paints weekly with the Polo Painters. Her paintings can be seen on display at various locations in Winston-Salem.

Please join us in welcoming Christy Jerrett to the Apple Gallery with an opening reception on Friday, February 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Apple Gallery is located in downtown Danbury and the event and exhibit is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.