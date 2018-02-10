Stokes County Arts Council to Celebrate Scholars

For the past 43 years, supporting continuing arts education through student scholarships has been a primary focus of the Stokes County Arts Council. On Sunday, February 18, the organization will recognize past scholarship winners and tomorrow’s emerging artists with Celebrate Scholars at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main Street in Danbury beginning at 3 p.m.

The program will announce the application timeline and scholarship amounts, as well as discuss the impact that the scholarships have had upon the lives of four previous recipients, including Aaron Gibbons, Amanda Gordon, Erin Kye, and Tara Schiphof.

Aaron Gibbons was a 2012 scholarship recipient who graduated from UNC Asheville with a Bachelor of Arts. Now an elementary art teacher at Mount Airy City Schools, he is introducing the next generation to the beauty of art. In addition to teaching, Gibbons is an expert carpenter, whose furniture can be purchased at The Arts Place of Stokes and The Sawtooth School store.

Amanda Gordon, another SCAC scholarship winner, is also bringing her love for the arts to the next generation. The UNCG graduate teaches art at Diggs-Latham Elementary and recently received the award for Magnet Teacher of the Year for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Gordon is very active in the Stokes County Arts Council, where she serves on the Board of Directors as Visual Arts Chairperson.

A former student representative for the Stokes County Arts Council, panelist Erin Kye graduated from West Stokes in 2015. She attends Guilford College and is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a focus in printmaking and a minor in film.

Tara Schiphof is a junior at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. A 2017 SCAC scholarship recipient, she plans to obtain a Masters of Fine Arts with a concentration in ballet. This past December she danced the role of a lifetime, the Snow Queen, in UNCSA’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

The Stokes County Arts Council would like to extend an invitation to all Stokes County residents to attend this free celebration on February 18. Additional information about the event and how to apply for a 2018 scholarship can be found by visiting www.stokesarts.org or by calling 336-593-8159.