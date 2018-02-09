Beware of scam

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam where someone calls stating they are from Duke Energy. The person demands the customer make a payment of $700 or their power will be shut off.

The sheriff’s office contacted Duke Energy and were informed that the power company is replacing old meters in the area, however there is no fee for the exchange.

Please contact Duke Energy if you receive one of these calls at 1-800-777-9898 and request to speak to a representative to report this scam.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said he would like for the citizens of Stokes County to be aware of the scam and to not become a victim to this type of fraud.