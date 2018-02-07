Candidate filing begins Feb. 12

Filing for the 2018 elections will open Monday at noon, and close Feb. 28 at noon.

Filing will be open for the following:

Stokes County Commissioners, three seats; incumbents Ronda Jones, Ernest Lankford and James Booth; four-year terms. Jones announced in November, 2017 she would not be running for reelection.

Sheriff; incumbent Mike Marshall; four-year term.

Clerk of Court; incumbent Jason Tuttle; four-year term.

NC House; 91st District; incumbent Kyle Hall, two-year term.

NC Senate; 30th District, two-year term.

Stokes County, as part of NC Senate District 30, is currently represented by Shirley Randleman. However, a recent court decision has resulted in different state legislative maps being used for the upcoming filing period.

Jason Perry, Director of Stokes County Board of Elections, said in this scenario, Stokes County would now be in the district where Phil Berger resides, for the purposes of elections in 2018.

“The court decision that resulted in these map changes has been appealed by the legislature to the U.S. Supreme Court, so this is subject to change again,” Perry added.

Filing for Stokes Board of Education and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor takes place later in the year.

Prospective candidates may file at the elections office in Danbury.

Election Day is slated for Tuesday, May 8.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.