School Board recognizes stellar teachers

Stokes County School Board recently recognized teachers who received EVAAS Growth (Education Value-Added Assessment System) for the 2016-17 school year and will receive a bonus in January: Anita Joyce (Chestnut Grove Middle), Monty Leonard (Chestnut Grove Middle), Nora Davis (Chestnut Grove Middle), Rebekah Capizzani (Chestnut Grove Middle), Sara Lickfield (Chestnut Grove Middle), Stacey McCraw (Germanton Elementary), Carolyn Newsom (King Elementary), Courtney Parrish (King Elementary), Erinn Haynes (King Elementary), Janet Flower (King Elementary), Jennifer Holt (King Elementary), Mollie McDowell (King Elementary), Paula Jennings (King Elementary), Cody Beasley (Lawsonville Elementary), Donna Robertson (Lawsonville Elementary), Sherry Hester (Lawsonville Elementary), Melanie Ross (London Elementary), Sara Cornett (London Elementary), Ashely Jones (Mount Olive Elementary), Mary Lynn Stone (Mount Olive Elementary), Judy Dearborn (Nancy Reynolds Elementary), Jennifer Via (Pine Hall Elementary), John Flynt (Piney Grove Middle), Adam Jones (Piney Grove Middle), Kim Williams (Piney Grove Middle), Stephanie Ellis-Wise (Piney Grove Middle), Kim Amos (Pinnacle Elementary), Kris Leftwich (Pinnacle Elementary), Donna Chunn (Poplar Springs Elementary), Tavi Petree (Poplar Springs Elementary), Heather Hill (Sandy Ridge Elementary), Allison Brown (Walnut Cove Elementary, Laura Williams (Walnut Cove Elementary), Robin Wilson (Walnut Cove Elementary).

AP Exam Student Performance for 2016-17 School Year and will receive a bonus in January (not pictured): Ben Kelble (English, North Stokes), Nicholas Brandes (English, North Stokes), Ashley Johnson (Biology, South Stokes), Jennifer Holmes (English, South Stokes), Marsha Dunn (Environmental Science, South Stokes), Phil Jones (Statistics, South Stokes), Shiela Patterson (US History, South Stokes), Becky Patterson (South Stokes) Alice Smithlund (Biology, West Stokes), Ashley Jessup (US History, West Stokes), Christy Long (English, West Stokes), Katie Cook (Statistics, West Stokes).

CTE Credentials and Certification Award and will receive a bonus in January (not pictured): Carmen Heath (North Stokes), Lisa Greeson (North Stokes), Tracie Moorefield (North Stokes), David Barbour (South Stokes), James “Vic” Tuttle (South Stokes), Marie Stanley (South Stokes), Wanda Brewer (South Stokes), Chris Manley (West Stokes), David Hawkins (West Stokes), Whitney Hawkins (West Stokes).