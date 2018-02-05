Wood recognized for 75 years of Scouting service

Longtime Stokes County Scoutmaster Lewis H. Wood of Danbury was recognized for 75 years of continuous scouting service on Saturday, February 3 in a ceremony at his home in Danbury.

Hanging Rock District Commissioner Jay Wood presented Wood with a pin and certificate recognizing his scouting service dating back to early 1943. The award was presented on behalf of the Old Hickory Council and the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

A small group of Stokes County Scouting youth, volunteers and members of Wood’s family were on hand, including his wife of 68 years, Maxine.

“Lewis Wood has been a pillar of Stokes County and an example for countless scouts over 75 years”, said Homer Dearmin, Hanging Rock District Chairman. “His legacy of service, leadership, and giving so much of himself for others is an example for all of us.”

Wood served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 412 of Piedmont Springs for more than 50 years, and also as Scoutmaster of Troop 440, which serves special needs scouts in Stokes County. Wood is a recipient of the Order of the Arrow’s Vigil Honor, the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver Award, and the Hanging Rock District’s Scouting Hall of Fame, among numerous other awards and recognitions throughout the years. He has also served as a longtime member of the Hanging Rock District Committee, Wahissa Lodge Order of the Arrow Cook Crew, Camp Raven Knob Beaver Club, which provides volunteer construction and maintenance of the Old Hickory Council’s camp in Mount Airy.

“What an honor to be able to present an award to a man who has made a positive difference in so many lives”, said Hanging Rock District Commissioner Jay Wood. “Lewis’ service has truly made the world a better place. He has done his ‘good turn daily.’”