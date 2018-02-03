Josh and Laura Nowak announce the birth of their son Cody Lawrence on September 18, 2017 at Wake Med Cary. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long. Cody has a four-year-old sister and a two-year-old brother. He has proud grandparents, Allan and Lynn Nowak of Apex, NC and Bob and Nancy Briggs of Apex, NC. Proud great-grandparents are Bertie Tilley (and the late Elmer Tilley) of Lawsonville, NC, Al and Carol Nowak of Westfield, NC, Pat Briggs (and the late Henry Briggs) of Apex, NC and Larry Hamilton (and the late Joan Hamilton) of Cary, NC.

