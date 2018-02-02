“The Valentine Box” to open Dessert Theatre Series

The Stokes County Arts Council is set to kick off the 2018 Winter Dessert Theatre Series with “The Valentine Box” at The Arts Place of Stokes.

Produced and directed by Brack Llewellyn, The Valentine Box is a lively look at young love and friendship, with a healthy dash of teenage drama. This one act romantic comedy was written in 2012 by Llewellyn, co-founder of The NoneSuch Playmakers, a Surry County-based theatre company. The play was originally commissioned by the Surry Early College High School of Design as a drama project for its students. It was first produced in February 2013 at SECHS. A revised version of the play was produced in February 2014 by The Dewey Decimal Players at the Mount Airy Public Library, under the direction of NoneSuch’s other co-founder, Angela Llewellyn.

For the Stokes Arts Council’s 2018 Winter Dessert Theatre production, Llewellyn has once again revised his script, adding new characters and new subplots. “The Valentine Box” is an unpublished work, but is available for production by amateur or professional groups through The NoneSuch Playmakers.

Two performances of The Valentine Box are scheduled; Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. with dessert sponsored by Edward Jones of Walnut Cove, and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. with dessert sponsored by Artist’s Way Creations. Dessert will be served one hour prior to each performance.

Both performances will take place at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main St. in Danbury. Tickets are $12 General Admission, $10 Stokes Arts Members, and $5 for Students (K-12).

Additional 2018 Winter Dessert Theatre performances will include Ironman, The Life of Frederick Douglass presented by Darryl Van Leer on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Random Acts of Laughter: Party Game & Best Seller by the NoneSuch Playmakers on March 3 at 7 p.m., and Churchill featuring Andrew Edlin on March 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit StokesArts.org or call 336-593-8159.