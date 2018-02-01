Ruritans collecting clothing for local children

Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club is scouting the community for gently used or new children and teen clothing, to help outfit the children of Stokes County. They are in dire need of elementary age clothing, coats and shoes.

Drop Off Dates and Locations, from Jan. 1 – Feb. 9: Stokes Family YMCA, King Chamber of Commerce, Capella Church on Flat Shoals Road, Poplar Springs Church of Christ on Hwy. 66, First Baptist Church on Kirby Road, Belle Blythe Salon and Spa on Dalton Road, and Power Cheer and Tumble from 6 – 9 p.m.)

To arrange pickup of donations or make a financial contribution to this project, please call 336-480-6234.