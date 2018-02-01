The perfect snack for the big game

For someone trying to lose weight, an invitation to the neighborhood Super Bowl party this weekend could be intimidating, said Pinnacle’s Gina Gordon, a registered dietician and registered nurse with Novant Health and the health system’s bariatric service manager.

“Preparation is key to maintaining weight loss efforts,” Gordon said. “Remember the goal is to not exceed your daily caloric requirements for the day. Most importantly have fun with friends and family. Parties are a great reminder that we can’t always control our environment, but a perfect opportunity to find renewed strength that you can control your choices.”

Worried about healthy snacking options? Gorgon suggests bringing a tray of healthy options like raw vegetables, fruit, low-fat cheese and whole grain chips to wherever you’re going. Avoid high calorie items like sausage balls, cheese dips, cakes, and cookies.

The following is a healthy Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing recipe that has all of the taste of a regular ranch without the additives, preservatives, and saturated fat that most ranch dressings have. It’s a good option whether you’re rooting for the Eagles or Patriots on Sunday.

The Greek yogurt provides some protein and the entire recipe only has 200 calories. For a 2 tbsp serving this dip has 25 calories compared to a regular Kraft ranch dressing at 110 calories. It is so quick and easy to make at home and will last about five days in the refrigerator. It can be used for salad dressing, as a dip for veggies or anything you would normally use ranch dressing for. (Recipe credit: https://showmetheyummy.com)

Homemade Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon — dried parsley

1/2 – 2 teaspoons — garlic powder

1/2 – 2 teaspoons — onion powder

1/4 teaspoon — ground black pepper

1/2 – 1 teaspoon — salt

1 tablespoon — fresh chives

1 cup — non fat plain greek yogurt

1/3 cup — buttermilk

1 teaspoon — Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon — lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Place the spices (dried parsley – fresh chives) into a food processor and pulse a few times, until the spices have been ground up a bit.

2. Scrape down the sides.

3. Place the remaining ingredients – Greek yogurt, buttermilk, Dijon, and lemon juice – into the food processor and pulse until the ingredients have been fully incorporated.

4. Scrape down the sides, if needed, and pulse again.

5. Transfer into a sealable container and place in the fridge until you’re ready to use it.

Notes: Some people like more or less garlic/onion powder, so start with a little and go from there. This is a thin dressing, if you like thicker dressings, slowly add in the buttermilk, until the consistency you prefer is reached.