Melanie Alexis Lankford from King graduated with honors from Appalachian State University in Boone on December 16, 2017. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and is currently teaching at Poplar Springs Elementary School in King. She is the daughter of David and Maria Lankford.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FB_IMG_1515772624560.jpg Courtesy photo