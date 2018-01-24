Snow comes and goes

Cory Galli and his niece and nephew Anna and Frankie Sochor enjoy an afternoon of sledding. Local weather forecasters predicted a possible dusting last Wednesday morning, but Stokes County received between six to eight inches of snow.
Courtesy photos
Friends in Sandy Ridge enjoy a hockey game on the packed snow last week.
Courtesy photos
Visitors at Hanging Rock State Park were delighted to see a snowman along one of the trails this past weekend.
Courtesy photos
Snow made a picturesque scene at Hanging Rock State Park’s Lower Cascades.
Courtesy photos
Children enjoy tubing at Hemlock Golf Course in Walnut Cove.
Courtesy photos
Cindy Barnes and her young neighbor June Vernon take time to sled Thursday afternoon.
Courtesy photos
Mia Jones, Isaac Jones and Elissa Craddock bundle up and go sledding on Thursday.
Courtesy photos
All paws on deck! Skip Staples trusty four-legged-friend, Reuben James, helps shovel snow in Danbury last week.
Leslie Staples
Locals know where to go in inclement weather and pull into Priddy’s General Store in Danbury for a warm sandwich and hot apple cider.
Courtesy photos
