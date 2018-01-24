Snow comes and goes

Cory Galli and his niece and nephew Anna and Frankie Sochor enjoy an afternoon of sledding. Local weather forecasters predicted a possible dusting last Wednesday morning, but Stokes County received between six to eight inches of snow.

Friends in Sandy Ridge enjoy a hockey game on the packed snow last week.

Visitors at Hanging Rock State Park were delighted to see a snowman along one of the trails this past weekend.

Snow made a picturesque scene at Hanging Rock State Park’s Lower Cascades.

Children enjoy tubing at Hemlock Golf Course in Walnut Cove.

Cindy Barnes and her young neighbor June Vernon take time to sled Thursday afternoon.

Mia Jones, Isaac Jones and Elissa Craddock bundle up and go sledding on Thursday.

All paws on deck! Skip Staples trusty four-legged-friend, Reuben James, helps shovel snow in Danbury last week.

Locals know where to go in inclement weather and pull into Priddy’s General Store in Danbury for a warm sandwich and hot apple cider.