Bullins retires after 32 years

Darlene Bullins, Stokes County Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, recently retired after 32 years of service. Bullins began as a social services administrative officer in 1985 before accepting the position of clerk to the board of commissioners in 1998. She served as interim county manager on three separate occasions.

Rep. Kyle Hall said, “The county has been fortunate to have had Darlene around for 32 years and I was honored to present her a North Carolina flag flown over the State Capitol in honor of her and her service.”