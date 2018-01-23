Spring is on the way at Mitchell’s Nursery

Snow lingered on the ground just days ago, but inside Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King, it looks like spring is on its way.

“We’re busy filling pots and potting geraniums, mums for Easter, princess lilies, flowering hanging baskets, and gerbera daisies,” said owner Judy Mitchell. “Last week we potted bare root trees that will grow and be ready for fall. We’ve also been potting camellias and knockout roses. We’re pruning limelight hydrangeas and other summer flowering shrubs.”

Mitchell said even in the dead of winter, it’s important to begin preparing for spring.

“We’ve started an e-newsletter and are making spreadsheets of what plants go in which size pots and where they go in the greenhouse,” she said.

The employees at Mitchell’s spent last week at the Green N Growin’ Show by the N.C. Nursery and Landscape Association in Greensboro learning about new plants and shrubs.

Since 1979, Judy, her husband Jim and son Jay have supplied North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad area gardeners with one of the largest varieties of trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, and potted plants. Most plants are grown on site at 1088 W. Dalton Road in King.

Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse will host a tour of their greenhouses which offer a preview of Easter and spring flowers on Saturday, March 17 at 11 a.m. It will show and explain the innovations that help their business grow better plants while conserving water and energy. Flowers will be ready for purchase and can be custom wrapped.

Their annual spring open house is slated for Saturday, April 14. Large assortments of hanging baskets, ferns, bedding plants, lantana, proven winners, wave petunias, geraniums, perennials, trees, and shrubs will be available. There will be drawings for door prizes. Free hotdogs will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. along with drinks and cookies.

For more information about Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse visit www.mitchellsnurseryandgreenhouse.com

Last week's snow blanketed Mitchell's Nursery and Greenhouse during their preparation for spring flowers. Mitchell's Nursery and Greenhouse in King is beginning preparations for spring.