Shred and Protect encourages residents to shred documents to protect from identity theft


To assist members of the community to reduce their risk of identity theft Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) in conjunction with the City of King is sponsoring a free Shred and Protect event for residents of Stokes County. The event will be held at 229 S. Main Street, in King, on Friday, January 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to bring documents that include personal or confidential information for disposal. These documents include pre-approved credit card offers, monthly statements, out-of-date account statements and other printed personal information. These documents will be shredded on-site. There will be a limit of three document boxes of 75 pounds of paper per attendee.

