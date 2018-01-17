Carolina Corona featured in the Jayebird Gallery at Hanging Rock State Park

The Stokes County Arts Council presents Carolina Corona in the Jayebird Gallery at Hanging Rock State Park for the months of January and February, 2018.

Corona specializes in landscape painting. When asked about her art form, Corona said, “Painting landscapes allows me to always be in nature, even when I am away from it. Acrylic paint is the perfect medium for me, it dries fast, the colors are beautiful, and the texture of it seduces me.”

Corona’s exhibition will include two series of paintings. The first includes 14 paintings of North Carolina waterfalls. The second series is a smaller collection of paintings of scenes of the North Carolina and California coastlines. More information about the artist can be found on her website at https://artistaprincipiante.weebly.com/index.html.

The Jayebird Gallery is located inside the Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury, NC 27016. For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.