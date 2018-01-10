Dan Whittaker and Glen Fleming featured in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council presents a joint exhibition by Dan Whittaker and Glen Fleming in The Apple Gallery for the month of January, 2018. Dan Whittaker is a degreed photojournalist, storm chaser, and wildlife photographer. He has spent time traveling around the world, following extreme weather while visiting unique ecosystems and landscapes. In this exhibit, Whittaker will be presenting his photography, which will revolve around nature and the outdoors, and includes wildlife, landscapes and storms. His photography has been published by an array of magazines which include National Geographic, Our State Magazine, and Visit NC. More can be found on Dan Whittaker by visiting his website, www.lightexplored.com.

Fleming designs and creates one-of-a-kind lamps from vintage items, combining his love of antiques, puzzles, and art. Each piece is selected for its unique design, colors and patina. Many of his finished pieces display a basic lamp function with hidden highlights within. An artist meet and greet will be held on Friday, January 12th at The Apple Gallery from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This event is free and is open to the public. The Apple Gallery is located at 500 N. Main St. in Danbury. For more information visit Stokes Arts online at www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.

