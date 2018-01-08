Posted on by

4-H Club gives back


Members of the School Skippers 4-H Club not only danced and sang for the senior citizens at their annual holiday luncheon in Francisco on Dec. 4, but they also helped them carry their trays to their tables. Service is a large part of 4-H.


Six members of the School Skippers 4-H Club traveled to the Francisco Community Building on Mon., Dec. 4, to entertain at the annual holiday luncheon hosted for Stokes County senior citizens by Stokes Senior Services. The 4-Hers were (from L to R): Django Burgess, Zinnia Burgess, Abigail Evans, Malachi Evans, Jacob Miller and Jordan Miller.


At the annual School Skippers 4-H Club Thanksgiving Banquet, a former club member, Meghann Evans of King, came to speak to the 4-Hers about the influence 4-H has had on her life—especially in the realm of public speaking.


At their November meeting, the School Skippers 4-H Club made Thanksgiving Blessing Bags to give to someone as a “Random Act of Kindness.” President Abigail Evans is pictured with her bag.


Members of the School Skippers 4-H Club not only danced and sang for the senior citizens at their annual holiday luncheon in Francisco on Dec. 4, but they also helped them carry their trays to their tables. Service is a large part of 4-H. Courtesy photos

Six members of the School Skippers 4-H Club traveled to the Francisco Community Building on Mon., Dec. 4, to entertain at the annual holiday luncheon hosted for Stokes County senior citizens by Stokes Senior Services. The 4-Hers were (from L to R): Django Burgess, Zinnia Burgess, Abigail Evans, Malachi Evans, Jacob Miller and Jordan Miller. Courtesy photos

At the annual School Skippers 4-H Club Thanksgiving Banquet, a former club member, Meghann Evans of King, came to speak to the 4-Hers about the influence 4-H has had on her life—especially in the realm of public speaking. Courtesy photos

At their November meeting, the School Skippers 4-H Club made Thanksgiving Blessing Bags to give to someone as a "Random Act of Kindness." President Abigail Evans is pictured with her bag. Courtesy photos

