Sheriff issues alerts

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent report of counterfeit $10 bills being passed in the Walnut Cove area. Sheriff Mike Marshall recommended citizens check their cash to make sure they have not received any counterfeit currency.

If you suspect to have a bill that may be counterfeit, he encouraged citizens to contact their local bank or law enforcement agency.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating reports of criminals stealing vehicle exhaust system catalytic convertors from church vehicles in the King and Rural Hall areas of Stokes County. This same type of crime has been occurring in a neighboring county and law enforcement believes it has now spread to Stokes.

Marshall and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office are asking citizens to be on watch for any suspicious persons or vehicles on church property after normal church hours and any businesses where vehicle are normally parked after normal business hours.

To report suspicious activity call Stokes County Sheriff’s Office 336-593-8130 or 336-593-8139 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8506.

