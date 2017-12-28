Good News!

Staff and students of Meadowbrook Academy were recently recognized for being named a Piedmont-Triad Signature School. Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice presented Principal David Hicks with a plaque at the December school board meeting.

Art Teacher, Thad Cox, demonstrates techniques, regardless of ability level, that bring success for even the most novice artist at the December Stokes County School Board meeting.

Stokes County School Board members enjoyed learning about three special programs at Poplar Springs Elementary at the December school board meeting: Art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and Physical Education. Students demonstrated velocity and shared data in the friction lab. PE teacher, Rory Llewellyn, Jr. demonstrated dance and movement.