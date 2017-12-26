Thigpen makes Commandant’s List

Christian Thigpen graduated Army Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on September 28 and completed AIT with Charlie Company 84th Chemical Battalion 3rd Chemical Brigade on December 8. Thigpen was one of 12 to receive the honor of being named to the Commandant’s List by graduating in the top 10 percent of his class.

Thigpen is set to attend East Carolina University in January where he will be part of the ROTC program as he strives to become an officer in the United States Army. Thigpen is a King native and a 2017 graduate from West Stokes High School. He is the son of Eddie and Sherri Thigpen of King.