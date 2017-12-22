Letters to Santa

King Elementary School

Mr. Edmond’s 2nd grade class

Dear Santa, I love you so much that I want to liv with you. I have been good this year. Is Mrs. Santa okay? How is your rain Dear doing? How are your elvs doing? How are you doing? I want a toy transformer and a Mindcraft + Xbox 360 and a tablet.

Love, Aedan D.

Dear Santa, I have been a good Boy. The presents I want for Christmas are minecraft pjs, a roller coaster set and a hoodie. I hope I’m not on the naughty list I hope I’m on the good list. So, what age are you. I’m 7 years old.

Your friend, Luke C.

How many presents do you devliver to kids? How many elves do you have?

Dear Santa, I hope you and your elfes are having fun and your reinder. Can I have a computer mindcraft and a slime set? One more thing. Can I have a puppy? How are you doing?

Love, Connor T.

P.S. Can I meet you?

Dear Santa, how has Mrs. Claus been doing? Have the elves been making progress in the cuple of week’s? How have your reinder been. Santa, for Christmas I would like a Hatchable and a ipod please. My find Lokes is in a wealchere. I hope you can get him something nice. I have been good.

Love, Myiah F.

Dear Santa, hi! How is the North Pole? My name is Chloe. I want a hover boad, dolls, candy, teddy bear, Christmas hat, and games. I love you! You are the best. How are you doing? What are your radedeer names? How do they fly?

Love, Chloe S.

Dear Santa, I wold like to thank you for the gifts. How are you doing? I am thankful. Is Ms. Cause okay? I would like Ninjago set. I would like the movie Max 2 and the video Super Mario 2.

P.S. Can I have a book too?

Love, Anaren

Dear Santa, how are you? I am doing good in school and at my house. I help people when they need help. A want a new tablit. Also, a new toy and book for Christmas. Santa, you are the best because you give us gifts. Thank you Santa! Santa, I’m going to get you some candy for Christmas. Also I want puppies.

Abigail B.

Dear Santa, how is your family doing? I hope they are well? How are your raindir doing? Are they well? I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Elf on the shelf and a Bible. That is all I want for Christmas.

Hailey F.

Dear Santa, how are you? I am doing good at school and at my house. I help clean my house. This year I want a dirt bike. It has blue paint and plashic with the numer 15 on it. I’d also like a three wheller. I’m looking forword to getting it.

Your friend, Aiden G.

Dear Santa, hi! My name is Amelia Jayed Hazelwood. I love your elves work. I love it because they wrap the prezents so neatly. First, I would like a 100% phone. Next, I would like a slime making kit. Last, I would like a real life horse. What’s going on in the north pole evry Christmas? I hope I’ve been a good girl. How are Roodaf and the raindeers?

Amelia H.

Dear Santa, hi! How is the North Pole? When will Ally come? When is Ally’s birthday? I think Ally’s birthday is December 25th. I want some blue roller skates. I also want a make up set. I also want Harry Potter boots, dress, hat, golden snich, ring, brasslet, and a neckless. Goodbye!

Love, Taylor G.

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me presents and giving the other kids presents. How are you doing? Is Mrs. Claus doing well! I would like the new Xbox, 3 puppies, and a baby brother. I’ve been a real good boy.

Love, Braxton W.

Dear Santa, thank you for giving toys to me and other kids. Can I please have an Ipad and a Iphone X? I would also like an Xbox 360. One more thing … can I please have a June birthstone ring please?

Love, Madison

P.S. I like puppies. I love you Santa for your work.

Dear Santa, hi, my name is Austin, I think I’ve been good. I’m trying to do my best. For Christmas I would like an Iphone 5 SC and Minecraft story mode. From a scale of 1 to 10 how hard is your job?

Love, Austin F.

Dear Santa, how are you doing? Are you ready for Christmas? This year Ive been very good at school. I am trying to do a lot better at home. I want a clock for Christmas. I want to thank your elves that build toys.

Your friend, Matthew L.

Poplar Springs Elementary

Mrs. Hall’s 1st grade class

Dear Santa, how are you? Is Mrs. Claus well? Are the elves working hard? Something I’ve done good this year was I turned on the fan for my mom. Has Rudolph been training hard? Has the sled been cleaned yet? One thing I want is a huge L.O.L doll gold ball. Another things I want is a bike. The last thing I want is a new toy baby high chair.

Yours truly, Adleigh

Dear Santa, how are you? Are you eating a cuce and donut? Is Rudolph rede to fly? I want a phone and a present rint now ples? Im just joking. I rille want a phone. I have not got in trouble yet.

Your Friend, Luke

Dear Santa, how is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Are they training well? I would like a robotman and a rocket fishing rod. How are the elves? Can I have a big bubble game machine? I’ve been good mostly.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, how are you? How are the elves? The elves need to work hard. Are the reindeer doing good? I have washed the dishes. I want a LOL doll and a hacheanoul.

Love, Zara

Dear Santa, how are you? How are the elves? I’ve been really, really good this year. Something that I did good is I’ve been on pink at school. Are the reindeer training for Christmas Eve? I want a Moana doll that sings, a Barbie dream horse, candy and a real puppy!

Love, Hannah D.

Dear Santa, how are you? Say hello to Rudolph for me. I wud like a Nerf gun and a robot battle game. I have been lisning to my dad.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa, how are you? I love Rudolph. I cleaned my room. I want Barbie dolls.

Love, Lilliane

Dear Santa, I hope the elves are ready for the big night. I started chors. I left you kuces. I am proble not going to have a Christmas tree. I am going to list a bunch of presnts on my Christmas list. I want a tiger toy and a cat toy and a twin hachimal. I would like a leotard and a pink tablet case.

Love, Braedyn

Dear Santa, how are you? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. Are the elves working? How is Rudolph? I cleaned my sisters toys. I wood like nerf guns. I wood like some racing games for my DS. I would like new tena shoes.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa, how are you? I hope Mrs. Claus is getting your soot redee. Are the elves working hard. Is Rudolph training for the big night? I wont a transformer, a four wheeler and cars.

Love, Chloee

Dear Santa, how are you? Does Rudolph’s nose glow well? I hope your elves can fly well. Does Mrs. Claus have your suit ready? Something I did that was good today was get on blue. The reason I got on blue today is because my homework was awesome! Can I please have an Xbox 1 for Christmas? I also want a new bike helmet.

Your friend, David L.

Dear Santa, how are you? How’s Meses Clos? How is Rudolph? Is he training? I wod like a Batman toy. Can I plees have a skateboard? I also wot a rocket fishing rod.

Wyatt T.

Dear Santa, how are you doing? Are the elves working hard? I’m going to give you cookies. Are the reindeer training for the big night? I’ve bin good because my mommy was sick yesterday and I helpt her a lot. I wod like a Doc Micstuffings baby and a baby alive.

Love, Paige

Dear Santa, how are you? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. Are the elves getting ready? I hope Rudolph is training. I have been good. I helped my sister. I would like a computer. I would like a neklis.

Your Friend, Megan

Pine Hall Elementary

Mrs. Via’s 3rd grade class

Dear Santa, what’s up? What have you been doing? I want for Christmas a hover board, a deer camera, two bags of deer food, a gun, a bait caster, and a tackle box full of fishing stuff. Also a RC car and truck. I would like some Legos.

Your friend, Carson

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a new shotgun or a side by side. I would also like some new boats and some rifle bullets too. I hope you had a nice year. I will leave cookies for you too. Can you bring Mitchell a BB gun too? Can you bring my dad a buddy stand?

Your best friend, Levi

Dear Santa, how have you been this year? For Christmas I would like a magic sketch and also I would like a real bunny. Can I also have a pink and black Nike book bag? I would also like a bracelet maker and a rainbow fidget spinner. For the last thing I would like the whole set of Diary of a Wimpy Kid or just the Get Away. Thank you and have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Diana

Dear Santa, how is it going in the North Pole? How fast can the sleigh go? How are the reindeer doing? How many reindeer are there? How many elves do you have? How big is the sleigh? How are the elves doing? I will have milk for you Santa .I will have cookies for you to Santa. I hope I am not on the naughty list. I want a red drift RC car for Christmas please. For Christmas I want some more trains for Christmas please. For Christmas I want more Lego sets please. For Christmas I want more of the Petty collector sets. For Christmas I want a skateboard please? For Christmas I want a new microscope please.

Your best friend, Ethan

Dear Santa, how are you this year? I hope you are doing fine. I hope I am not on the naughty list because I want a lot of presents this year but I will get to that in a minute. How are your reindeer doing fine? I want a baby beagle for Christmas.

Your friend, Jacob

Dear Santa, how are you? Im good. How are the reindeer? let me guess great. Just asking. how is mrs.claus? Good that’s good I will allways love you, but I might get really angry and mad but im sorry. I just need to breath. No matter how angry or mad you get you need to say sorry and be friends again. Let’s talk about something else like my christmas list. Frist I want a Nerf gun and with extra arrows soth ones so I can play with my dad And I want a bigger tablet that holds more space and more memory and I want one of those toy watches and you can take pictures off of it and play games and I want and last and finally a teal geeen big joe bean bag, and yesmy twin sister wants ones too. If you can pleas make it pink and yes my mom and dad said I could get all of this stuff. I love you so much Santa. Thank you.

Love, Jenna

Dear Santa, Elfie was in the same place as yesterday. I showed him some pictures of things I want for Christmas. I want 3 different phones. You can just bring me one of them. You don’t have to really bring me any of them. I would like you to bring me Bumblebee toys. I also would like movies, Transformers, Power ranger toys, and Lego marvel super hero sets. That is what I want for Christmas. Can you get Ella Peppa pig sets? I would also some Diary of a Wimpy kid books. All except the Getaway. I am getting it in the book order.

Sincerely, Landon A.

Dear Santa, how are the reindeer doing? How are you doing? What is it at the North Pole? Is it cold up there? How do you make it to all the houses before the sun comes up? Do you live at the North Pole? I want some video games, a dirt bike, fidget spinners, and a Hover board and maybe a late model RC car. I am having fun with Marco.

Your friend, Lucas

Dear Santa Claus, how are you? What I want for Christmas is a phone and a camera. I would also like some headphones. I want a little kitty please I really, really, really want these things. I also want a laptop. thank you for things you give me. I will have some cookies and milk out for you for Christmas Eve. Thank you and see you Christmas Eve. Thank you and good bye.

Your Friend, Malyn

Dear Santa, how are you? Are you ready for Christmas? I hope you and your reindeer especially Rudolf are ready. Can I please have wrestling stuff? Thank you and have a Merry Christmas. Can I please have a red sweater and socks and joggers from Logon Paul and hat? Can I have my own room with my own desk and please markers and printer and dry erase markers and a board? Can I have a German Sheppard? Out of those choices what I really want is the desk. Thanks Santa. Can I please have that German Sheppard? Thanks and can I have a hover board have a Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Nathan

Dear Santa, how has my elf reports been? I would like a Kiru watch and I would like it to be in blue. I would like bed tent and a big bowl of slime. I would also like a superman shield fidget spinner and a pillow. I want a dead octopus in a heart jar and a P sticker as big as my door and a Mohawk wig. I am leaving you a plate of cookies and a cup of milk.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa, how have the Elf’s been and my Elf? How have the reindeers been? How is your day been? My day has been fun. My belly started to hurt but now it is fine. It’s has been so much fun at school. What is it like in the North Pole? Let me guess cold but fun. You get to wrap presents and visit houses and eat chocolate chip cookies which sound so yum. For Christmas I want unicorn slippers and slime stuff to make slime. I want an emoji pillow.

Love, Samantha

Hi Santa, what have you been doing? How do the reindeer fly? I would like a drift car for Christmas. I have 1 more thing to say how has Mrs. Claus been doing? I want a bb gun too and some Hot wheels too.

Your friend, Trey

Dear Santa, how are you? What are you and your elves doing? Can I have a beagle dog four Christmas may I have a hot wheel package? Can I have a four wheeler? What are you and your reindeer doing?

Your friend, Troy

Poplar Springs Elementary

Mrs. Perdue’s & Ms. Montross’ Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned writing and math. I am working on building puzzles and drawing math. For Christmas, I would like a baby sister.

Love, Adrianna

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have a good family. I am working on being a good writer. For Christmas I would like a Batman and a motorcycle.

Love, Antwon

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned my ABCs. I am working on writing. For Christmas, I would like twin Hatchables.

Aria A.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have helped people. I am working on my homework. For Christmas I would like L.O.L. pets.

Aubrey B.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I love my family. I am working on my homework. For Christmas, I would like an American Girl doll bed.

Avery J.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am not scared of sledding. I am working on listening better. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike.

Elijah B.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have worked hard on my sight words. For Christmas, I would like a Hatchable.

Erica P.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned to drive a lawn mower with my dad. I am working on sight words. For Christmas, I would like a remote control boat and truck.

Jeffrey F.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I can write my name. I am working on being good and trying to be nice. For Christmas, I would like Monster Trucks called Gravedigger, El Toro Loco Crushstation.

Kory H.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I like playing with Rory. I am working on covering my mouth. For Christmas, I would like a Sonic remote control car.

Kragh D.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I love my school, teachers and friends. I am working on sight words, For Christmas, I would like Legos and a computer.

Lucas J.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have kept my dog out of the road. I am working on my letters. For Christmas, I would like a bike.

Makayla P.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned to color. I am working on staying in the lines. For Christmas, I would like the Paw Patrol Air Patroller.

Matthew B.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I can sing my ABC’s. I am working on my sight words. For Christmas, I would like a big Hatchable.

Nova C.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I play with my toys. I am working on being good. For Christmas, I would like a Bruder dump truck.

Riley S.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned my letters. I am working on sight words. For Christmas, I would like a remote control monster truck.

Rory D.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have learned how to build in blocks. I am working on playing games on the computer. For Christmas, I would like Legos.

Ryan P.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have been nice at school and at home. I am proud on working on sight words. For Christmas, I would like an American Doll with long hair and glasses.

Zoe P.

Pine Hall Elementary

Mrs. Moore and Mrs.Campbell’s 1st grade class

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like Barbie dolls and a cute little puppy. Love, Haylee

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like a Nerf Walkie Talkie and a FNAF bunny mask. Love, Trey

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like an Elsa doll and a real dog. Love, Ava

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like a Batman house, Lego Batman and Robin, and a Batman book. Thank you! Love, Luke

Dear Santa, I have been kind of good! I would like a dog, Vampirina house, Baby Alive, go-cart, and an outside play set. Thank you, Kaylee

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like an American girl doll, Baby Alive Sweet Tears, two dogs, and two goats. Thank you, Izzie

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like a puppy and a Baby Alive doll. Love, Raegan

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like Call of Duty WW2 and a guitar. Thank you, Kameron

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like a pencil set, Michael Jackson outfit, drone, and an acoustic guitar. Thank you, Vinny

Dear Santa, I have been a little bad and a little good. I would like a Baby Alive, a rocking chair, and a Santa hat. Thank you, Gracie

Dear Santa, I have been very good! I would like a real dog, a bike, and an American Girl doll. Thank you, JaNiah

Pine Hall Elementary

Mrs. Corum’s and Mrs. Amos’ Kindergarten class

Dear Santa, my name is Carrie and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a horse.

Dear Santa, my name is Logan and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a dirt bike and a spiderman.

Dear Santa, my name is Maddox and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a fish.

Dear Santa, my name is Ariel and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a Mal doll.

Dear Santa, my name is Kaven and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a tablet, a robot, some board games and clothes.

Dear Santa, my name is Kaelyn and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a Phantom Fox.

Dear Santa, my name is Isabella and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a tablet, a red sled, a real puppy, a trampoline and a stuffed animal.

Dear Santa, my name is Lucas and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a puppy.

Dear Santa, my name is Emalyn and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a Baby Alive doll and an Apple Watch.

Dear Santa, my name is Ford and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a wagon and a tablet.

Dear Santa, my name is Jatavian and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a D.S and a Lego game.

Dear Santa, my name is Devin and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a Thomas Train.

Dear Santa, my name is Aiden and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me Super Mario maker legos.

Dear Santa, my name is Briana and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a doll and boots.

Dear Santa, my name is Tanner and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a tablet.

Dear Santa, my name is Brystal and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a tablet and an elf.

Dear Santa, my name is Lane and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a robot.

Dear Santa, my name is Draven and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a Spiderman.