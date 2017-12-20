Fraud alert issued in King

The City of King issued a fraud alert on Facebook Wednesday morning explaining utility customers were receiving phone calls from someone attempting to collect utility payments over the phone.

King Manager Homer Dearmin said the caller ID displays the city’s collection department phone number.

“Please be aware that any such attempt to collect a payment for City of King Utilities over the phone is fraudulent, and do not provide any financial information to the caller.”

If you have any questions about your bill, or to report receiving a similar call, please contact the City of King’s Collections Department at 336-985-1100.