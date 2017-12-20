It’s the most wonderful time of the year

The sharp fragrance of a fresh cut North Carolina Christmas tree, the warm glow of beeswax candles, the nighttime twinkle of boats decked out in holiday finery. Blend these with the sweet scent of treats warm from the oven, the joy of the festive table rich with goodness, and you have the ingredients for holiday magic in Flavor, NC.

“The holidays in Flavor, NC” is set to the moving and inspirational original music and arrangements from North Carolina’s own Bill Leslie whose “Scotland: Grace of the Wild” CD was recently named World Radio Album of the year.

Join the Stokes County Arts Council this Friday, December 22 at 7 p.m. for a free screening of this delightful episode of Flavor, NC. Screening will be held at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main St., Danbury with complimentary desserts served afterwards.

For more information, contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.