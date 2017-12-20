Bringing Holiday Cheer

The 83 members of the North Stokes National Beta Club spent two afternoons after school making homemade holiday cards and Christmas wreaths for local nursing homes.

“It was so much fun,” stated President Kali Mabe. “It was an opportunity for us to get together as a club and do something nice for people.”

Students used their creativity to decorate the cards and the wreaths while enjoying time spent together.

“It feels so good to be able to do something for others, especially the elderly residents of the nursing homes,” said Ashley Bingman, the club’s vice-president. “If the time we spent decorating can bring a smile to even one of the residents, it is well worth it.”

Members of the National Beta Club are selected based on the academic achievements and their commitment to community service. More than 160 cards and 80 wreaths were donated.