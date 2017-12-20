Foster care need in Stokes County

Looking for a great gift to give a child? Open your heart and home to a child in foster care!

Have you considered becoming a foster family or adopting a child that is in need of a forever family? There is a great need for families in or around Stokes County that are willing and able to take in children through the foster care system.

Stokes County Department of Social Services offers pre-service training, prepares and submits your license to foster children and prepares your Pre-Placement Assessment for adoption at no cost.

Orientation Session will be held:

Sunday, January 14th from 2:30 – 5:30 pm at Stokes County D.S.S.

Pre-service classes beginning January 22nd through April 9th, 2017.

Call or e-mail today to begin exploring if fostering and adopting is right for your family!

Kim Clayton, Licensing Social Worker

(336) 593-2861 x 1154

(336) 831-5508 – cell kclayton@co.stokes.nc.us