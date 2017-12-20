Duke Energy collects bicycles for children

Duke Energy employees continue to build on their Christmas tradition of giving back and collected 123 bicycles for children living in Stokes County. They recently delivered the bicycles to the Stokes County Social Services Agency.

In 2016 Belews Creek donated 85 bicycles and helmets, in 2015 70 bicycles, helmets and ride-on toys and in 2014, two truckloads of bicycles, helmets and gifts.

In the past year, employees have given back to the community by collecting fans to keep the elderly cool on summer days, held blood drives for the Red Cross, organized golf tournaments for the United Way, and built picnic tables for the new Walnut Tree playground in Walnut Cove.