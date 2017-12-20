Walnut Ridge donates 2,000 pounds of paper to area schools

Walnut Ridge Assisted Living generously donated more than 2,000 pounds of paper supply to area elementary schools in Walnut Cove based on the percentage of student population. Germanton Elementary received 13 boxes, London Elementary 12 and Walnut Cove Elementary 15 boxes for a total cost of $1,225.

Walnut Ridge Director of Community Relations, Angie Bailey said she became aware of the need because her daughter is a student at Germanton.

“We work in this community, we fellowship in the community and raise our families in this community and they need our support.”