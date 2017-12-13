Posted on by

Elected officials sworn in


On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.


Courtesy photos

Elwood Mabe was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.


Thomas Mitchell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.


On Tuesday evening, Charles Mitchell was sworn in as mayor of Walnut Cove by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett. Mitchell is the first African American to hold the position in town history.


