Elected officials sworn in

On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
Courtesy photos
On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
Courtesy photos
Elwood Mabe was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News
Thomas Mitchell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News
On Tuesday evening, Charles Mitchell was sworn in as mayor of Walnut Cove by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett. Mitchell is the first African American to hold the position in town history.
Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News
On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
Elwood Mabe was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
Thomas Mitchell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
On Tuesday evening, Charles Mitchell was sworn in as mayor of Walnut Cove by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett. Mitchell is the first African American to hold the position in town history.
On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_24296738_919726181534973_5945025517399218723_n.jpgOn December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall. Courtesy photos
On December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_24300895_919726134868311_3256568757486362451_n.jpgOn December 4, King City Councilmen Wesley Carter and Charles Allen were sworn into their new terms as council members. Their oaths of office were administered by NC Representative Kyle Hall. Courtesy photos
Elwood Mabe was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0031-2-.jpgElwood Mabe was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News
Thomas Mitchell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0035-2-.jpgThomas Mitchell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett as a Walnut Cove Town Commissioner. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News
On Tuesday evening, Charles Mitchell was sworn in as mayor of Walnut Cove by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett. Mitchell is the first African American to hold the position in town history.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0021-2-.jpgOn Tuesday evening, Charles Mitchell was sworn in as mayor of Walnut Cove by Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett. Mitchell is the first African American to hold the position in town history. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News