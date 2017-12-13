Snow blankets Stokes

An unexpected snowstorm slipped into Stokes County on Friday morning and continued throughout the day and into Saturday causing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

Brian Booe, emergency services director for Stokes County, said 52 wrecks occurred on Friday before 5 p.m. and an additional 30 to 40 calls were transferred to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for property damage.

Booe said only minor injuries were reported during the majority of the accidents. He encouraged citizens to stay off the roads and use caution while traveling due to first responders, the Highway Patrol and wrecker companies.

According to Duke Energy, 30 outage events affected nearly 240 customers.

On Monday morning, Stokes County Schools ran on a two-hour delay. On Tuesday evening, flurries in the northern part of the county caused a two-hour delay on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to rise on Thursday and Friday, and hit 50 degrees on Saturday.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

