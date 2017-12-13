Ruritans recognized for good work

The Pine Hall Ruritan Club chose Bobby Martin (right) as the 2017 Pine Hall Ruritan of the Year. Club President Gary Berry is shown presenting Bobby the award.

The Germanton Ruritan Club recognized Mickey Wagoner (right) as the 2017 Germanton Ruritan of the Year. Club President Mark Rutledge is shown presenting Wagoner his award. The Germanton Ruritans had a very successful year reflected by the awards received at the Piedmont District convention: a gold in Citizenship and Patriotism, a silver in Public Service, a silver in Social Development and a plaque for their donation to the Ruritan National Foundation.