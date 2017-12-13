Posted on by

Ruritans recognized for good work


The Pine Hall Ruritan Club chose Bobby Martin (right) as the 2017 Pine Hall Ruritan of the Year. Club President Gary Berry is shown presenting Bobby the award.


Courtesy photos

The Germanton Ruritan Club recognized Mickey Wagoner (right) as the 2017 Germanton Ruritan of the Year. Club President Mark Rutledge is shown presenting Wagoner his award. The Germanton Ruritans had a very successful year reflected by the awards received at the Piedmont District convention: a gold in Citizenship and Patriotism, a silver in Public Service, a silver in Social Development and a plaque for their donation to the Ruritan National Foundation.


Courtesy photos

The Pine Hall Ruritan Club chose Bobby Martin (right) as the 2017 Pine Hall Ruritan of the Year. Club President Gary Berry is shown presenting Bobby the award.

The Germanton Ruritan Club recognized Mickey Wagoner (right) as the 2017 Germanton Ruritan of the Year. Club President Mark Rutledge is shown presenting Wagoner his award. The Germanton Ruritans had a very successful year reflected by the awards received at the Piedmont District convention: a gold in Citizenship and Patriotism, a silver in Public Service, a silver in Social Development and a plaque for their donation to the Ruritan National Foundation.

The Pine Hall Ruritan Club chose Bobby Martin (right) as the 2017 Pine Hall Ruritan of the Year. Club President Gary Berry is shown presenting Bobby the award.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_RuritanMartin.jpgThe Pine Hall Ruritan Club chose Bobby Martin (right) as the 2017 Pine Hall Ruritan of the Year. Club President Gary Berry is shown presenting Bobby the award. Courtesy photos

The Germanton Ruritan Club recognized Mickey Wagoner (right) as the 2017 Germanton Ruritan of the Year. Club President Mark Rutledge is shown presenting Wagoner his award. The Germanton Ruritans had a very successful year reflected by the awards received at the Piedmont District convention: a gold in Citizenship and Patriotism, a silver in Public Service, a silver in Social Development and a plaque for their donation to the Ruritan National Foundation.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_RuritanWagoner.jpgThe Germanton Ruritan Club recognized Mickey Wagoner (right) as the 2017 Germanton Ruritan of the Year. Club President Mark Rutledge is shown presenting Wagoner his award. The Germanton Ruritans had a very successful year reflected by the awards received at the Piedmont District convention: a gold in Citizenship and Patriotism, a silver in Public Service, a silver in Social Development and a plaque for their donation to the Ruritan National Foundation. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:00 am |    

Christmas display lights up the night

Christmas display lights up the night
11:30 pm |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
4:20 pm |    

Army Band holiday concert scheduled for Saturday

Army Band holiday concert scheduled for Saturday
comments powered by Disqus