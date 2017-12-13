The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association recognizes Senator Shirley Randleman

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) has recognized Senator Shirley B. Randleman as a 2017 Defender of Public Safety for the important work she did during the 2017 legislative session to protect public safety in North Carolina.

Senator Randleman dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the Association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the state.

“Senator Randleman took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association which represents all 100 sheriffs in the state,” said Sheriff Carson H. Smith, Jr., President of the Association. “As a result, our sheriffs are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties and property of North Carolina citizens.”

Senator Randleman’s legislative district is served by: Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County, Sheriff Chris Shew of Wilkes County and Sheriff Jimmy Combs of Surry County.

During the 2017 legislative session, the General Assembly considered hundreds of bills and enacted dozens of laws that had a direct impact on law enforcement and public safety in North Carolina.

