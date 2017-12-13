Calvary Christian School principal issues apology

Principal Sid Main at Calvary Christian School in King issued an apology to parents on Saturday morning for his decision to keep school open on Friday after a snowfall left many surprised and developed quicker than what was earlier forecasted.

“It has always been my belief and practice to make these type of decisions based on the greatest safety for our children and families and I try to err on the side of caution when I’m not certain. Yesterday I called it wrong. And I express my deepest regret and sincerest apology,” he said.

The principal sent an all-call message to families at 1:45 p.m. on Friday saying the school would dismiss at regular time, but if parents felt safer picking up their children, they were welcome to do so. The school’s late-stay option would remain open, along with school’s preschool program, which is held at the Calvary Christian Church campus.

“Even after my first call, as the weather worsened I should have reversed the first decision and closed school immediately. My thoughts at the time proved later to be wrong. I thought the county schools closed early because they run buses, but we don’t. I thought we were close enough to the early dismissal time that we didn’t need to force working parents to leave early.”

Main said in hindsight, the decision was wrong and caused some of the school families to be on the road in unsafe conditions.

“My strongest desire is to always keep our children and families safe in every way that I possibly can,” he said. “Like Dr. Rice (Stokes County School Superintendent), I consider multiple sources of weather predictions when I am trying to make these decisions. I just really regret that I landed in the wrong place. I have not heard of any Calvary folks being in an accident, but they easily could have been. I am thankful for the Lord’s protection over our families.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.