Christmas comes to Walnut Cove

The Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee and the Town of Walnut Cove hosted its second annual Santa’s Workshop on Friday evening with music, caroling, visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores at Fowler Park. The event drew a large crowd of adults and children. The annual tree lighting was done by Carl Hinkle, commander of the VFW David Mitchell Post 11173, in honor of Bill Prince who recently passed away. In keeping with the town’s annual tradition, Christmas trees were given to families in need.

