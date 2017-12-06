Posted on by

Danbury hosts afternoon of Christmas events


Children enjoyed time with Santa Claus inside Artist’s Way Creations on Sunday at Christmas in Danbury.


Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

Ken Bloom performs at The Arts Place of Stokes on Sunday at Christmas in Danbury.


Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

Artist’s Way Creations Marcie Privetts helps a customer on Sunday at the annual Christmas in Danbury. Artist’s Way provided gingerbread houses for children to decorate. They’ll be offering another opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses on Dec. 12 at the Danbury Public Library at 6:30 p.m.


Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

The Arts Place of Stokes stayed busy throughout the afternoon.


Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

Children play along the sidewalk at the annual Christmas in Danbury on Sunday.


Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

