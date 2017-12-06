Danbury hosts afternoon of Christmas events

Children enjoyed time with Santa Claus inside Artist’s Way Creations on Sunday at Christmas in Danbury.

Ken Bloom performs at The Arts Place of Stokes on Sunday at Christmas in Danbury.

Artist’s Way Creations Marcie Privetts helps a customer on Sunday at the annual Christmas in Danbury. Artist’s Way provided gingerbread houses for children to decorate. They’ll be offering another opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses on Dec. 12 at the Danbury Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

The Arts Place of Stokes stayed busy throughout the afternoon.

Children play along the sidewalk at the annual Christmas in Danbury on Sunday.