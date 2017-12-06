Lawsonville Elementary to host Christmas concert

Lawsonville Elementary is gearing up to host a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and students will be admitted free with a paying adult.

The proceeds will go back into the school’s general fund where the money will be used for instructional supplies and other items teachers need to make their curriculum accessible to all students.

Principal Greg Ottaway said Life Community choir based out of High Point will be singing a variety of Christmas songs. Ottaway has been the worship leader at the church since 2006. Music has always played a central role in his life and the principal said he remembers singing his first solo at the young age of six-years-old and began traveling with southern gospel groups by 16.

“In college, I sang with various choral groups and show choirs. My undergraduate degree is in music education. I was an elementary music teacher before becoming a school administrator.”

As principal at Lawsonville Elementary for the past 14 years, Ottaway said he has wonderful students and caring teachers. He’s looking forward to offering an evening of holiday cheer for the community.

“This time of year gets so busy. I want this hour or so to be a time that folks can just forget what’s going on outside and enjoy some really good Christmas music with a message.”

