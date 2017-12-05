4-H’ers showcase gingerbread houses

On Monday, December 4 Stokes County 4-H’ers and their families gathered at the Stokes County Cooperative Extension Office for the annual Gingerbread House Competition and holiday party. During this time 4-H’ers and their families had the opportunity to fellowship and hear from one another about their gingerbread house they constructed. Once everyone enjoyed the holiday refreshments, the judges, Joan Barnes and Darlene Nelson, critiqued the gingerbread houses and provided feedback to those who participated. Something that stood out the most to the judges was the smell of ginger.

First place was awarded to Annie Mitchell, daughter of Carl and Kristi Mitchell in Germanton. Judges were impressed with the overall color of the ginger itself.

Second place was awarded to the Buckets and Boots 4-H Club, which consist of 20+ 4-H’ers and club leaders Abbie Smothers, Walnut Cove, and Joy East, Walnut Cove. The judges were mostly impressed with the overall general appearance of their gingerbread house.

Third place was awarded to Joscelyn McHugh, daughter of Alicia and Joe McHugh in Pine Hall. The judges were impressed with the overall aroma of the gingerbread.

Thank you to all those who came out to support the 4-H’ers who participated, and to celebrate the holidays!

We look forward to our upcoming events such as our County Council meeting on January 8 and our Nutrition Fair on January 19.

For more information on the Stokes County 4-H Program, please contact Taylor Furr at tfurr@ncsu.edu or 336-593-8179.

