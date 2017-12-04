The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Only households containing an elderly person age 60 and above or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) are eligible to potentially receive benefits from December 1 through December 31 or until funds are exhausted. Any eligible household can potentially receive benefits from January 1 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

A household that applies must: Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria, meet an income test, have reserves at or below $2,250 and be responsible for its heating bills.

Applications are taken Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Stokes County Department of Social Services in Danbury and at King Outreach Ministry, 413 Kingsway Drive in King, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Jan. 3, 2018 and Jan. 9, 2018 from 9 until 11:30 a.m. Applications are also available at East Stokes Outreach Ministry, 301 W. 3rd Street in Walnut Cove on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2018 and Jan. 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Stokes County Department of Social Services at 336-593-2861.