Locals join Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society

Gardner-Webb University recently inducted more than 20 new members into the Gamma Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society.

In a ceremony in GWU’s Tucker Student Center, 22 students and two honorary inductees joined the society as representatives of the University’s Degree Completion Program (DCP).

Inductees included Cristy Lankford, a criminal justice major, of King, N.C., and Christopher R. Peak, an accounting major from Pinnacle, N.C.

Joining Alpha Sigma Lambda as honorary members were Dr. Sophia Steibel, vice chair of DCP Council and professor of Christian education and Jay Zimmer, chair of DCP Council and instructor of biology.

Alpha Sigma Lambda National Honor Society was established in 1946 to honor superior scholarship and leadership to adult students. It is the largest and oldest chapter-based honor society for full and part-time adult students, with chapters at more than 250 colleges and universities.