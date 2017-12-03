NWRL Transformation Traveling Photography Exhibit on display

The 2017 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Jonesville Public Library during the month of December. The contest is sponsored by all member libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

A photography contest was held in March and was open to all patrons of the Northwestern Regional Library. Prizes were awarded in various age categories.

For more information, please contact the Jonesville Public Library at (336) 835-7604.