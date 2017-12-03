Ruritans recognized

Vice President of the Pine Hall Ruritans Gail Duncan received community service awards from District Governor Donna Sutphin at the Piedmont District 31 Convention. The other Stokes County Ruritan clubs, Sandy Ridge, Lawsonville, Chestnut Grove, Germanton, South Stokes Ruri-Teen, Francisco, Rock House, and Pinnacle also received community service awards at the convention. These awards are for the amount of volunteer hours and money raised and donated to their community. The total hours and donated money by the nine Ruritan Clubs in Stokes County was 28,255 hours and $100,212 donated back into the communities.

Ruri-Teen Club member Sarah Birkholz was named Ruritan Piedmont District Ruri-Teen of the Year. Donna Sutphin, Piedmont District Governor from Pilot Mountain, is pictured presenting Sarah her award. Piedmont District is made up of 16 counties in central North Carolina. Birkholz, a South Stokes senior, is student government president, plays volleyball and softball, a member of FFA, 4-H, and Beta Club, and President of the South Stokes Ruri-Teens. She has more than 250 volunteer hours in Stokes County. Birkholz will now have the opportunity to become National Ruri-Teen of the Year.

