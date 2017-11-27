Lawsonville Ruritans honor veterans

The Lawsonville Ruritan Club recently honored Lawsonville area veterans for their service to America. The Ruritans prepared the meal and all enjoyed a wonderful time of fellowship. A memorial service was held for Junior Lawson, a Ruritan member and WWII veteran who passed away earlier this year. Girl Scout Troup # 2343 were waitresses serving the guests, then delivered cards and gifts they made to the veterans. The speaker for the evening was (Ret.) Col. Rick Morris. The Lawsonville Ruritans would like to thank all veterans, past and present, for their service and sacrifice.

The Lawsonville Ruritan Club recognized area veterans. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_2017-Lawsonville-Veterans.jpg The Lawsonville Ruritan Club recognized area veterans. Courtesy photo