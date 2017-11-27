Stokes County Interact Club members attend district leadership conference

On Saturday, Nov. 11 select members of the Stokes Early College and West Stokes High School Interact Clubs attended the Rotary District 7690 Interact Leadership Conference on the campus of Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, North Carolina.

Kaylie Moore and Evelyn Murphy from Stokes Early College and Jacob Ingles, Kari Rice, and Sarah Rice from West Stokes High School participated in the conference along with 100 high school student leaders from the Piedmont Triad. They learned about upcoming opportunities for students including the Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest, Rotary Youth Exchange Program, and the annual weeklong Rotary Youth Leadership Program held every July. Additionally, they heard from business professionals about how to plan and execute community betterment projects and how to successfully raise funds for projects and activities. A highlight for participants was a lively, entertaining and informative session on public speaking led by John Foust, a representative of the Dale Carnegie Institute.

Sue Jarvis, a member of the Rotary Club of King and advisor for the Interact Clubs, participated in the conference with the students. She commented on the experience by saying, “The King Rotary Club was delighted to fund this experience for these young people who benefited from the association with other students and gained knowledge and skills they can use now and throughout life. I was proud to be at the conference with them because they represented their Interact Clubs and Stokes County is a very favorable manner.”